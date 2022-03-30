Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Uruguay and Austria hope for dream debut performances

Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 4
Pool C: Argentina, Austria, Korea, Uruguay

It was inconceivable that the title holders might not qualify and defend their title but this was nearly the case with Argentina. The young Lionesses finished behind Canada, USA and Uruguay at the Junior Pan Am Championship and so failed to qualify for the Junior World Cup. The withdrawal of a number of teams opened up a space and there is little doubt that the Argentinians will be seeking to defend their title. Las Leoncitas has a good record in the event. As well as their 2016 title, they also won gold in 1993, silver in 2001, 2009 and 2013 and bronze in 1997.

