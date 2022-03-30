Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Ukraine to miss FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup

Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022
Lausanne, Switzerland: The Ukrainian Hockey Association has informed us today that their Women’s Junior team will not be able to participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup eventually, despite its tireless efforts to try to make it possible. This is of course a very sad situation, first and foremost for all members of the team, especially the players, and I would like, on behalf of FIH, to reassert our full solidarity with the Ukrainian hockey community at this terrible time. I would also like to extend our sincerest thanks to the Hockey Associations of Poland and the Netherlands, as well as the Dutch club of HV Victoria, for their tremendous efforts in providing support to the team in the last couple of weeks. We wish a lot of strength to everyone within the Ukrainian hockey community. Our thoughts are with them. And we hope that peace will be restored as soon as possible», FIH CEO Thierry Weil stated.

