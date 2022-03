The Sonepat-based academy is run by Dronacharya Award winner and former captain of the India women's hockey team Pritam Rani Siwach P





Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy (Source: Khelo India/Twitter)



Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat defeated Sports Hostel Bhubaneswar 5-0 in the final to claim the Khelo India Women's Hockey League U-21 title at the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence on Wednesday.