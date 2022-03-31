Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Preparations are key for medal hopefuls

Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022
Pool D: Germany, India, Malaysia, Wales

Germany finished third in the EuroHockey Junior Championship but many of the team have since had experience at the Tokyo Olympic Games and will bring a lot of high quality playing experience with them. In the past few weeks, the German side was able to gain invaluable experience playing as a team in the FIH Hockey Pro League. The team’s performances, where they twice drew with the senior national India team, will have given Head Coach Akim Bouchouchi a lot of valuable information about his players’ capabilities.

