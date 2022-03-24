Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

High-On-Confidence Indian Men Hope to Extend Winning Ways Against England

Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments



Perched at second position in the Pro League points table behind Germany and ahead of the Netherlands by the skin of their teeth, the Indian men’s hockey team have all the right noises to be considered one of the strong contenders for the premier FIH tourney. The Amit-Rohidas-captained side has exuded amazing fighting spirit throughout the tournament and the manner in which they pulled off final-minute goals to seal the fate of Spain and Argentina is a testimony to that.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.