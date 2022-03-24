



Perched at second position in the Pro League points table behind Germany and ahead of the Netherlands by the skin of their teeth, the Indian men’s hockey team have all the right noises to be considered one of the strong contenders for the premier FIH tourney. The Amit-Rohidas-captained side has exuded amazing fighting spirit throughout the tournament and the manner in which they pulled off final-minute goals to seal the fate of Spain and Argentina is a testimony to that.



