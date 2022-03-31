Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

India retains Rohidas as captain, Neelam makes comeback against England

Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments

Amit Rohidas was retained as captain, while defender Neelam Sanjeep Xess made a comeback in India's 22-member squad for the upcoming FIH Pro League double-header against England this weekend.


The Indian team will be captained by Amit Rohidas for the upcoming FIH Pro League double-header against England this weekend.   -  Hockey India

Amit Rohidas was retained as captain, while defender Neelam Sanjeep Xess made a comeback in India's 22-member squad for the upcoming FIH Pro League double-header against England this weekend.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.