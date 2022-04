Jean Calder, international hockey player. Born: 10 March 1929 in Edinburgh. Died: 7 March 2022 in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, aged 92.



By Jennifer Munro and Evlyn Raistrick





Jean Calder had a lifelong love of travel



Even compared to those of the modern jet set, Jean Calder was an incredibly well-travelled person, though many of these early journeys were by sea rather than by air.