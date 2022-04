Tenaga players celebrating after Mohd Amirul Hamizan Azhar found the back of Terengganu's net with 30 seconds remaining in the TNB Cup final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



PETALING JAYA: Tenaga spoiled Terengganu's hopes of a golden treble by beating the East Coast side 3-2 to win the TNB Cup final at the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday (March 31) night.