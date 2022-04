By Jugjet Singh





Tenaga Nasional’s Faiz Helmi Jali (front) and THT’s Sukri Abdul Mutalib fighting for the ball during the TNB Cup final at the National Hockey Stadium today. Bernama pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional finally laid their hands on the TNB Cup after a 12-year title drought when they beat Terenggau Hockey Team (THT) 3-2 in an electrifying Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) final today.