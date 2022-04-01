Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey coach Nkuliso Zondi is humble despite success

Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 18
The interim coach of the women’s hockey team deserves to be appointed to the position permanently. His attitude and achievements for South Africa warrant it.

By: Matshelane Mamabolo
   

Nkuliso Zondi, the interim head coach of the South African women’s hockey team. Photographer: Ihsaan Haffejee

Nkuliso “Inky” Zondi refuses to take credit for the success of the South African women’s national hockey team. Under his tutelage as interim coach, the senior women’s side won the Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana in January, beating the hosts in the final.

