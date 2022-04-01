Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Veteran Sushila backs India to win gold in Jr Women's Hockey WC

Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 12
She captained India to a bronze medal finish in the 2013 Women's Junior Hockey World Cup and veteran Sushila Chanu feels the Salima Tete-led side has the potential to go two steps further and claim a maiden gold in the edition that begins on Friday.


Sushila Chanu (extreme right), being honoured at the Sportstar Aces awards in Mumbai.   -  K.R. DEEPAK

