Indervir Grewal





Salima Tete, India skipper



The “long” wait for the junior women’s teams is “finally” over. Four months after it was postponed due to Covid-19, the FIH Women’s Junior World Cup begins in Potchefstroom, South Africa, tomorrow. Originally scheduled for December 5-16, the tournament was postponed due to the emergence of Omicron. The unwanted delay has led to an increased level of nervous excitement among the players. “The long wait finally ends for us. There is a lot of excitement among the players,” India captain Salima Tete said.



