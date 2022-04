For the first time ever a FIH Hockey World Cup will take place on African Soil. The 9th edition of the FIH Junior World Cup is being competed in Potchefstroom between 15 nations from across the world. For the South African team its an opportunity to take advantage of playing on home turf and Lenise Marais and her team will be looking to emulate or better the 6th place finish the team achieved in 2001 in Argentina.