Team that was evacuated to Rotterdam pull out of Junior World Cup days before first tie



Mary Hannigan





It is unknown what prompted Ukraine to withdraw from the tournament. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images



Considering what they endured before fleeing their country, and then the nature of their evacuation before reaching their place of refuge, it always seemed improbable that Ukraine would be in any fit state to compete at the Junior World Cup in South Africa, where they were due to play Ireland in their opening game on Sunday.



