Potchefstroom (RSA)



All times GMT +2



1 Apr 2022 11:00 ENG v RSA (Pool B) 3 - 0

1 Apr 2022 13:00 NED v USA (Pool A)

1 Apr 2022 15:00 CAN v ZIM (Pool A)

1 Apr 2022 17:00 KOR v URU (Pool C)

1 Apr 2022 19:00 ARG v AUT (Pool C)



2 Apr 2022 09:00 IND v WAL (Pool D)

2 Apr 2022 11:00 GER v MAS (Pool D)

2 Apr 2022 13:00 USA v ZIM (Pool A)

2 Apr 2022 15:00 CAN v NED (Pool A)

2 Apr 2022 17:00 IRL v ENG (Pool B)



