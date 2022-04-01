FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2022 - 1 April
Potchefstroom (RSA)
All times GMT +2
1 Apr 2022 11:00 ENG v RSA (Pool B) 3 - 0
1 Apr 2022 13:00 NED v USA (Pool A)
1 Apr 2022 15:00 CAN v ZIM (Pool A)
1 Apr 2022 17:00 KOR v URU (Pool C)
1 Apr 2022 19:00 ARG v AUT (Pool C)
2 Apr 2022 09:00 IND v WAL (Pool D)
2 Apr 2022 11:00 GER v MAS (Pool D)
2 Apr 2022 13:00 USA v ZIM (Pool A)
2 Apr 2022 15:00 CAN v NED (Pool A)
2 Apr 2022 17:00 IRL v ENG (Pool B)
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre