



Never before in the earlier editions of the Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup, India were probably talked about as one of the serious contenders. But in the 9th edition, the Indian junior eves are talked about as a team that have the ammuntion to sit atop the podium. The Blueskirts are packed with three young Olympians and a bunch of talented girls. And on Saturday, the Salima Tete-captained Indian side brushed aside the challenge of Wales, coasting home to a facile 5-1 win in their tournament opener at Potchefstroom.



