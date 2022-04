Images Courtesy of World Sport Pics & FIH



POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa – The U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team opened up their FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup campaign at North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa against the toughest team in their pool with The Netherlands. The Oranje showcased their experience and scoring ability, defeating USA 9-0 in Pool A.