



The opening day of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup – the first-ever FIH World Cup hosted in Africa - was exciting and full of promising hockey. England stormed to the top of the three-team Pool B with a 3-0 win over South Africa, while Netherlands put away nine goals on the USA to take the top of Pool A. Zimbabwe provided the stunner of the day, out-playing Canada and taking a 2-1 win off the Junior Pan American champions. In Pool C, Korea squeaked out a 1-0 win over Uruguay, who were in their debut appearance at this tournament, while defending champions, Argentina, blasted past Austria, 8-0, to also secure three points and top Pool C.



