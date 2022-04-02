Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2022 - 2 April

Published on Saturday, 02 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 28
Potchefstroom (RSA)

All times GMT +2

1 Apr 2022 11:00     ENG v RSA (Pool B)     3 - 0
1 Apr 2022 13:00     NED v USA (Pool A)     9 - 0
1 Apr 2022 15:00     CAN v ZIM (Pool A)      1 - 2
1 Apr 2022 17:00     KOR v URU (Pool C)    1 - 0
1 Apr 2022 19:00     ARG v AUT (Pool C)     8 - 0

2 Apr 2022 09:00     IND v WAL (Pool D)     5 - 1
2 Apr 2022 11:00     GER v MAS (Pool D)    
2 Apr 2022 13:00     USA v ZIM (Pool A)    
2 Apr 2022 15:00     CAN v NED (Pool A)    
2 Apr 2022 17:00     IRL v ENG (Pool B)    

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 9 0 9 3
2 Zimbabwe 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
3 Canada 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
4 United States 1 0 0 1 0 9 -9 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 England 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
2 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 South Africa 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Pool C

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Argentina 1 1 0 0 8 0 8 3
2 Korea 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
3 Uruguay 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
4 Austria 1 0 0 1 0 8 -8 0

Pool D

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 India 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3
2 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Wales 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0


Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

FIH Match Centre

