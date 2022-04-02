FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2022 - 2 April
Potchefstroom (RSA)
All times GMT +2
1 Apr 2022 11:00 ENG v RSA (Pool B) 3 - 0
1 Apr 2022 13:00 NED v USA (Pool A) 9 - 0
1 Apr 2022 15:00 CAN v ZIM (Pool A) 1 - 2
1 Apr 2022 17:00 KOR v URU (Pool C) 1 - 0
1 Apr 2022 19:00 ARG v AUT (Pool C) 8 - 0
2 Apr 2022 09:00 IND v WAL (Pool D) 5 - 1
2 Apr 2022 11:00 GER v MAS (Pool D)
2 Apr 2022 13:00 USA v ZIM (Pool A)
2 Apr 2022 15:00 CAN v NED (Pool A)
2 Apr 2022 17:00 IRL v ENG (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|0
|9
|3
|2
|Zimbabwe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|United States
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|-9
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Pool C
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|3
|2
|Korea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Austria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|-8
|0
Pool D
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Wales
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
