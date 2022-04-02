Potchefstroom (RSA)



All times GMT +2



1 Apr 2022 11:00 ENG v RSA (Pool B) 3 - 0

1 Apr 2022 13:00 NED v USA (Pool A) 9 - 0

1 Apr 2022 15:00 CAN v ZIM (Pool A) 1 - 2

1 Apr 2022 17:00 KOR v URU (Pool C) 1 - 0

1 Apr 2022 19:00 ARG v AUT (Pool C) 8 - 0



2 Apr 2022 09:00 IND v WAL (Pool D) 5 - 1

2 Apr 2022 11:00 GER v MAS (Pool D)

2 Apr 2022 13:00 USA v ZIM (Pool A)

2 Apr 2022 15:00 CAN v NED (Pool A)

2 Apr 2022 17:00 IRL v ENG (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 9 0 9 3 2 Zimbabwe 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 3 Canada 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 4 United States 1 0 0 1 0 9 -9 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 England 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 2 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 South Africa 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Pool C

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Argentina 1 1 0 0 8 0 8 3 2 Korea 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 3 Uruguay 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 4 Austria 1 0 0 1 0 8 -8 0

Pool D

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 India 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3 2 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Wales 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0



