Hockey India to host Germany on 14th and 15th April 2022
The last time the two teams met was during the Bronze Medal match at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 where India beat Germany 5-4 in a thrilling encounter to win the historic Olympic medal for the first time in 41 years.
FILE PHOTO: Indian players celebrate after scoring a goal during the FIH Men’s Pro League hockey match between India and Argentina, at Kalinga Stadium - PTI
Following the announcement and confirmation from the International Hockey Federation on Friday evening, Hockey India is confirmed to host Germany, for the double-header on 14th and 15th April 2022 to be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar in Odisha.