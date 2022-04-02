The last time the two teams met was during the Bronze Medal match at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 where India beat Germany 5-4 in a thrilling encounter to win the historic Olympic medal for the first time in 41 years.





FILE PHOTO: Indian players celebrate after scoring a goal during the FIH Men’s Pro League hockey match between India and Argentina, at Kalinga Stadium - PTI



Following the announcement and confirmation from the International Hockey Federation on Friday evening, Hockey India is confirmed to host Germany, for the double-header on 14th and 15th April 2022 to be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar in Odisha.



