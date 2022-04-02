Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Refinement the mantra as India braces up for England challenge

Published on Saturday, 02 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 22
View Comments

India will be hoping to squash some doubts and turn in a couple of convincing performances when it hosts England in Bhubaneswar on Saturday and Sunday.

Aashin Prasad


India will play England at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar this weekend. - HOCKEY INDIA

The ongoing campaign of the FIH Pro League has thrown up solutions and problems for the Indian men’s hockey team. After the Tokyo Olympics, coach Graham Reid has been on an experimental spree with the larger picture – Asian Games later this year and World Cup in 2023 – in mind.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.