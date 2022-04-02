India will be hoping to squash some doubts and turn in a couple of convincing performances when it hosts England in Bhubaneswar on Saturday and Sunday.



Aashin Prasad





India will play England at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar this weekend. - HOCKEY INDIA



The ongoing campaign of the FIH Pro League has thrown up solutions and problems for the Indian men’s hockey team. After the Tokyo Olympics, coach Graham Reid has been on an experimental spree with the larger picture – Asian Games later this year and World Cup in 2023 – in mind.



