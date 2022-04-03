

IMAGES COURTESY OF WORLD SPORT PICS & FIH



POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa – The U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team was met with rainy conditions when they faced Zimbabwe in their second pool game of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, taking place at North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa. After a slow start, USA found pace and scored four goals in the second half, all coming from Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.), to capture the 5-0 win.



