U-21 USWNT Captures Win Over Zimbabwe in Junior World Cup

Published on Sunday, 03 April 2022
IMAGES COURTESY OF WORLD SPORT PICS & FIH

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa – The U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team was met with rainy conditions when they faced Zimbabwe in their second pool game of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, taking place at North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa. After a slow start, USA found pace and scored four goals in the second half, all coming from Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.), to capture the 5-0 win.

