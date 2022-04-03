Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

England edge Ireland in thriller, big wins for India, Germany, USA, Netherlands highlight Day 2 in Potchefstroom

Published on Sunday, 03 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2
It was a decisive day for most of the games on Day 2 at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Pool D play opened with India’s Lalrindiki’s two goals leading her side to a 5-1 win over Wales, while Germany had a clinical 10-0 win over Malaysia thanks to Aina Kresken’s hat trick. In Pool A play, the USA found their footing through a four-goal performance from Hope Rose to take care of Zimbabwe 5-0, while the Netherlands secured their spot in the Top 8 with a casual 11-0 victory over Canada thanks to a five-goal performance from Jip Dicke. The day closed with England edging Ireland with an exciting 2-1 decision thanks to a brilliant goal from Vicki McCabe.

