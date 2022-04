IMAGES COURTESY OF WORLD SPORT PICS & FIH



AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands – At Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team took on No. 1 ranked and home team the Oranje in their first FIH Hockey Pro League meeting of the weekend. Scoreless after the first quarter, USA maintained tenacious on defense and limited the Netherlands’ chances but fell 3-0.