Aashin Prasad





Indian men's hockey team's Mandeep Singh controls the ball during FIH Pro League match against England at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. - BISWARANJAN ROUT



India held its nerve to win 3-2 in the penalty shootout but England exposed its defensive issues in the Pro League match at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday. It was a far from assured performance from the Indian team against an experimental England team.



