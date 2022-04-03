Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian men's team beats England 3-2 in shootout

India held its nerve to win 3-2 in the penalty shootout but England exposed its defensive issues in the Pro League match at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.

Aashin Prasad


Indian men's hockey team's Mandeep Singh controls the ball during FIH Pro League match against England at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.   -  BISWARANJAN ROUT

India held its nerve to win 3-2 in the penalty shootout but England exposed its defensive issues in the Pro League match at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday. It was a far from assured performance from the Indian team against an experimental England team.

