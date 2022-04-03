Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India Win Shootout Bonus Point after Late English Equaliser

Published on Sunday, 03 April 2022
India are making a good habit of scoring last-minute goals to win games in regulation time. Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh performed last-minute stunts against Spain and Argentina. But they have also been guilty of frittering away winning positions, conceding goals in the dying moments and forcing the contest into a shootout. Fortunately, the Amit Rohidas-captained Indian outfit finished the shootout on a strong note, thanks to a standout shootout performance from Krishan Pathak, enabling the hosts to win 3-2.

