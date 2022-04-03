



A tense shoot-out following a frantic end to the regular period, saw Indian men come away with a bonus point in their match against the English. A real up and down battle saw the lead change hands thrice and thrice the trailing team equalised, the last of which saw England score from a Penalty Stroke with mere 12 seconds left to play. Much like the game the shoot-out also saw multiple opportunities for both teams to get the win and India finally did, on the 7th shoot-out attempt.



