Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar



All times GMT +5:30



2 Apr 2022 19:30 IND v ENG (RR) 3 - 3 (3 - 2 SO)

3 Apr 2022 19:30 IND v ENG (RR)



Pool Standing

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 India 9 5 1 0 1 2 44 26 18 18 2 Germany 8 5 1 0 0 2 23 19 4 17 3 Netherlands 6 4 2 0 0 0 28 9 19 16 4 Argentina 6 3 1 0 0 2 12 10 2 11 5 Belgium 6 3 0 0 1 2 17 10 7 10 6 France 8 3 0 0 1 4 18 23 -5 10 7 England 5 2 0 0 1 2 13 11 2 7 8 Spain 6 1 0 0 1 4 14 20 -6 4 9 South Africa 8 0 0 0 0 8 11 52 -41 0



Women

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen



All times GMT +2



2 Apr 2022 18:00 NED v USA (RR) 3 - 0

3 Apr 2022 16:30 NED v USA (RR)



Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 5 4 1 0 0 0 11 3 8 14 2 Germany 8 3 1 0 2 2 14 8 6 13 3 Argentina 4 4 0 0 0 0 16 6 10 12 4 India 6 3 1 0 1 1 16 9 7 12 5 Belgium 6 2 0 0 0 4 7 12 -5 6 6 Spain 6 1 1 0 1 3 9 13 -4 6 7 England 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 10 -6 0 8 China 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 9 -7 0 9 United States 3 0 0 0 0 3 0 9 -9 0

