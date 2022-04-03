2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League - 3 April
Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar
All times GMT +5:30
2 Apr 2022 19:30 IND v ENG (RR) 3 - 3 (3 - 2 SO)
3 Apr 2022 19:30 IND v ENG (RR)
Pool Standing
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|9
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|44
|26
|18
|18
|2
|Germany
|8
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|23
|19
|4
|17
|3
|Netherlands
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|28
|9
|19
|16
|4
|Argentina
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|12
|10
|2
|11
|5
|Belgium
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|10
|7
|10
|6
|France
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|18
|23
|-5
|10
|7
|England
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|11
|2
|7
|8
|Spain
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|14
|20
|-6
|4
|9
|South Africa
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|11
|52
|-41
|0
Women
Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen
All times GMT +2
2 Apr 2022 18:00 NED v USA (RR) 3 - 0
3 Apr 2022 16:30 NED v USA (RR)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3
|8
|14
|2
|Germany
|8
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|14
|8
|6
|13
|3
|Argentina
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|6
|10
|12
|4
|India
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|16
|9
|7
|12
|5
|Belgium
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|6
|6
|Spain
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|6
|7
|England
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|10
|-6
|0
|8
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|0
|9
|United States
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|9
|-9
|0
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
