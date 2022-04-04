Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

When Indian Goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam Frustrated Germany to No End!

Published on Monday, 04 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 12
Bichu Devi Kharibam is talked about as an exciting goalkeeping prospect for the Indian women’s hockey team – she showcased her goalkeeping talents in abundance, standing like a Rock of Gibraltor and thwarting Germany to no end to Indian junior hockey eves post a crucial 2-1 win over the former champions to leapfrog to the top of Pool D and appear to be in line to face South Korea in the quarterfinals of the 9th Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup at Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

