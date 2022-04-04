



Bichu Devi Kharibam is talked about as an exciting goalkeeping prospect for the Indian women’s hockey team – she showcased her goalkeeping talents in abundance, standing like a Rock of Gibraltor and thwarting Germany to no end to Indian junior hockey eves post a crucial 2-1 win over the former champions to leapfrog to the top of Pool D and appear to be in line to face South Korea in the quarterfinals of the 9th Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup at Potchefstroom, South Africa.



