India, Argentina take charge in pool play, Uruguay earn historic victory while Malaysia, Wales draw

Published on Monday, 04 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 12
Potchefstroom, South Africa — It was a 3-3 deadlock for Malaysia and Wales in Pool D play on Day 3 at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup hosted in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Late yellow cards to Malaysia allowed Wales to climb back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game. Despite several chances for Germany, India were able to hold on to earn a 2-1 victory and move to the top of Pool D. Uruguay earned the country’s first-ever victory at a Junior World Cup with a late penalty corner goal over Austria in Pool C. Argentina controlled Korea to cruise to the top of Pool C after a 2-0 win.

