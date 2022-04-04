



Potchefstroom, South Africa — It was a 3-3 deadlock for Malaysia and Wales in Pool D play on Day 3 at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup hosted in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Late yellow cards to Malaysia allowed Wales to climb back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game. Despite several chances for Germany, India were able to hold on to earn a 2-1 victory and move to the top of Pool D. Uruguay earned the country’s first-ever victory at a Junior World Cup with a late penalty corner goal over Austria in Pool C. Argentina controlled Korea to cruise to the top of Pool C after a 2-0 win.



