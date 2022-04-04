Potchefstroom (RSA)



All times GMT +2



2 Apr 2022 09:00 IND v WAL (Pool D) 5 - 1

2 Apr 2022 11:00 GER v MAS (Pool D) 10 - 0

2 Apr 2022 13:00 USA v ZIM (Pool A) 5 - 0

2 Apr 2022 15:00 CAN v NED (Pool A) 0 - 11

2 Apr 2022 17:00 IRL v ENG (Pool B) 1 - 2



3 Apr 2022 09:00 MAS v WAL (Pool D) 3 - 3

3 Apr 2022 11:00 IND v GER (Pool D) 2 - 1

3 Apr 2022 15:30 AUT v URU (Pool C) 0 - 1

3 Apr 2022 17:30 KOR v ARG (Pool C) 0 - 2



4 Apr 2022 11:00 RSA v IRL (Pool B) 1 - 0

4 Apr 2022 15:30 NED v ZIM (Pool A)

4 Apr 2022 17:30 USA v CAN (Pool A)



5 Apr 2022 09:00 AUT v KOR (Pool C)

5 Apr 2022 11:00 ARG v URU (Pool C)

5 Apr 2022 15:30 MAS v IND (Pool D)

5 Apr 2022 17:30 GER v WAL (Pool D)



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 2 2 0 0 20 0 20 6 2 United States 2 1 0 1 5 9 -4 3 3 Zimbabwe 2 1 0 1 2 6 -4 3 4 Canada 2 0 0 2 1 13 -12 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 England 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6 2 South Africa 2 1 0 1 1 3 -2 3 3 Ireland 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0

Pool C

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Argentina 2 2 0 0 10 0 10 6 2 Uruguay 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 3 Korea 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 3 4 Austria 2 0 0 2 0 9 -9 0

Pool D

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 India 2 2 0 0 7 2 5 6 2 Germany 2 1 0 1 11 2 9 3 3 Wales 2 0 1 1 4 8 -4 1 4 Malaysia 2 0 1 1 3 13 -10 1

