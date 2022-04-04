FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2022 - 4 April
Potchefstroom (RSA)
All times GMT +2
2 Apr 2022 09:00 IND v WAL (Pool D) 5 - 1
2 Apr 2022 11:00 GER v MAS (Pool D) 10 - 0
2 Apr 2022 13:00 USA v ZIM (Pool A) 5 - 0
2 Apr 2022 15:00 CAN v NED (Pool A) 0 - 11
2 Apr 2022 17:00 IRL v ENG (Pool B) 1 - 2
3 Apr 2022 09:00 MAS v WAL (Pool D) 3 - 3
3 Apr 2022 11:00 IND v GER (Pool D) 2 - 1
3 Apr 2022 15:30 AUT v URU (Pool C) 0 - 1
3 Apr 2022 17:30 KOR v ARG (Pool C) 0 - 2
4 Apr 2022 11:00 RSA v IRL (Pool B) 1 - 0
4 Apr 2022 15:30 NED v ZIM (Pool A)
4 Apr 2022 17:30 USA v CAN (Pool A)
5 Apr 2022 09:00 AUT v KOR (Pool C)
5 Apr 2022 11:00 ARG v URU (Pool C)
5 Apr 2022 15:30 MAS v IND (Pool D)
5 Apr 2022 17:30 GER v WAL (Pool D)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|0
|20
|6
|2
|United States
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|9
|-4
|3
|3
|Zimbabwe
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|4
|Canada
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|13
|-12
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|England
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|South Africa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|3
|Ireland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
Pool C
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|0
|10
|6
|2
|Uruguay
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Korea
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|4
|Austria
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|9
|-9
|0
Pool D
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5
|6
|2
|Germany
|2
|1
|0
|1
|11
|2
|9
|3
|3
|Wales
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|8
|-4
|1
|4
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|13
|-10
|1
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
