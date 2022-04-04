Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Harmanpreet's hat-trick hand India 4-3 win over England

Published on Monday, 04 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 12
Ace dragflicker Harmanpreet scored a hat-trick as the Indian men's hockey team eked out a narrow 4-3 win over England in the second match of the double-leg FIH Pro League tie on Sunday.


Harmanpreet (26th, 26th, 43rd) sounded the board thrice while Olympic bronze medal-winning skipper Manpreet Singh (15th) scored a goal to help India extend their lead at the top of the standings. Image Courtesy: @TheHockeyIndia

Bhubaneswar: Ace dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick as the Indian men's hockey team eked out a narrow 4-3 win over England in the second match of the double-leg FIH Pro League tie here on Sunday.

