Indian drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh scored his 100th goal in the match as India consolidated their position on top of the points table with a 4-3 win.



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





Picture by ADIMAZES PVT LTD



The Indian men’s hockey team defeated England 4-3 in the second leg of their FIH Pro League 2021-22 tie at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday.