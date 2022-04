IMAGES COURTESY OF WORLD SPORT PICS & FIH



AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands – The No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team was met with another tough defensive challenge against world No. 1 The Netherlands in their second FIH Hockey Pro League match. Three first half penalty corner goals and another seven-goal performance in the second led to the Oranje having a dominant scoring performance on their way to a 10-0 win.