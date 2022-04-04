



India and England played out another thriller as a back and forth match saw 7 goals, all from penalty corners, 4-3 in favour of India. England took an early lead in the match as they had done last night. But India went back level through Manpreet and never trailed again. India’s Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick notching his 100th goal for India and while England twice managed to reduce the deficit to 1 goal, they could not find a leveller and India took all 3 points.



