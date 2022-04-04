Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian men win the battle of Penalty Corners, as Dutch put 10 past USA

Published on Monday, 04 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 12
India and England played out another thriller as a back and forth match saw 7 goals, all from penalty corners, 4-3 in favour of India. England took an early lead in the match as they had done last night. But India went back level through Manpreet and never trailed again. India’s Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick notching his 100th goal for India and while England twice managed to reduce the deficit to 1 goal, they could not find a leveller and India took all 3 points.

