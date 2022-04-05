Star striker Rani Rampal on Tuesday returned to the national side after a lengthy injury lay-off as India named a 22-member women's hockey squad for the upcoming FIH Pro League tie against Netherlands.





FILE PHOTO: Rani Rampal of India in action. - Biswaranjan Rout



