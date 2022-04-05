Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Rani returns, Savita to lead India women vs Netherlands

FILE PHOTO: Rani Rampal of India in action.   -  Biswaranjan Rout

Star striker Rani Rampal on Tuesday returned to the national side after a lengthy injury lay-off as India on Tuesday named a 22-member women's hockey squad for the upcoming FIH Pro League tie against world no 1 Netherlands.

