Graham Reid: "We seem to have a habit of not finishing those games when we have control of them. We let the other team get back into it. But I suppose that's hockey nowadays. In the third quarter, we lost control a bit and we need to look into that." (File Photo) - THE HINDU



The Indian men's hockey team might have won its FIH Pro League double-header against England but head coach Graham Reid is not completely pleased with its performance, especially the tendency of allowing opponent to come back into the game.



