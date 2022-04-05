Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Graham Reid: We have habit of not finishing games when we are in control

Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 1
Graham Reid: "We seem to have a habit of not finishing those games when we have control of them. We let the other team get back into it. But I suppose that's hockey nowadays. In the third quarter, we lost control a bit and we need to look into that." (File Photo)   -  THE HINDU

The Indian men's hockey team might have won its FIH Pro League double-header against England but head coach Graham Reid is not completely pleased with its performance, especially the tendency of allowing opponent to come back into the game.

