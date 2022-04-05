

IMAGES COURTESY OF WORLD SPORT PICS & FIH



POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa – After a slight weather delay pushed back the start time, the U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team took the pitch to face Canada in their final pool game of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, taking place at North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa. With a spot in the Quarterfinals up for grabs, USA started slow but behind a two goal fourth quarter defeated Canada 4-0.



