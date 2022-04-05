



Three-time champions Netherlands are having a ball in the 9th Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup at Potchefstroom, South Africa. The Orange brigade have emerged as the team to beat, slamming a whopping 38 goals in their three Pool A games. The Dave-Smolenaars-coached Dutch outfit are turning into a mean goal-scoring machine at the Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup, winning all their Pool matches by double-digit scorelines. Netherlands hammered USA 10-0 in their tournament opener, and subsequently handed a 11-0 defeat to Canada and further upped their ante, bulldozing Zimbabwe 18-0 to leave no one in doubt who the Pool A toppers are.



