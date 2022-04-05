



South Africa and Ireland faced off at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup in Potchefstroom today with a place in the top 8 of the tournaments up for grabs. Both sides had lost their opening games to England and without Ukraine’s participation at the event, it meant this was a knockout match for both sides. The two sides have plenty of history in different formats and in different age groups, but it was the first ever meeting between the two at Junior Women’s Level.



