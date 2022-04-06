Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian Eves Can Surprise Netherlands: Former Captain Pritam Rani Siwach

Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 29
The Indian women’s hockey team have improved in leaps and bounds in the FIH Pro League but their biggest test awaits them as they square up against defending Pro League champions and table toppers Netherlands. The Indian hockey eves are no longer the whipping girls of international women’s hockey as they used to be six-seven years ago. The two teams last clashed at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where the Blueskirts denied the formidable Dutch from running away with the game, holding them 1-1 till half-time before they lost the plot in the second half, as the Dutch struck four times to turn it into a lop-sided win.

