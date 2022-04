Already assured of a quarterfinal berth before Tuesday's tie, India scored four field goals -- three by Mumtaz (10th, 26th, 59th minutes) and one by Sangita Kumari (11th).



Mumtaz Khan scored a hat-trick as the Indian women's hockey team thrashed a lowly Malaysia 4-0 to end its pool engagements with an unbeaten record in the FIH Junior World Cup here on Tuesday.