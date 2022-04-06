



The Indian junior girls have really stepped up their game in the 9th Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup at Potchefstroom. Teeming with confidence after a stunning 2-1 win over redoubtable Germany, the Salima Tete-captained Indian outfit overcame a sluggish start to pull off a 4-0 win over Malaysia and marched into the quarterfinals with an all-win record. The early exchanges was a scrappy affair with both teams engaging in not-so-great hockey. India was slow off the blocks engaging in a lot of misspasses.



