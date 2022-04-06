Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

India Sail into Quartefinals With All-Win-Record

Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 23
View Comments



The Indian junior girls have really stepped up their game in the 9th Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup at Potchefstroom. Teeming with confidence after a stunning 2-1 win over redoubtable Germany, the Salima Tete-captained Indian outfit overcame a sluggish start to pull off a 4-0 win over Malaysia and marched into the quarterfinals with an all-win record. The early exchanges was a scrappy affair with both teams engaging in not-so-great hockey. India was slow off the blocks engaging in a lot of misspasses.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.