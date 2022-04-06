Highlights from Day 5 in Potchefstroom







Austria 1-0 Korea (Pool C) – Potchefstroom, North West University (RSA)



Although a draw would have sufficed for them to continue to the quarter-finals, Korea started the game with a keen intent to win three points. However, it was Austria who had the first real attempt at goal, when Sabrina Hruby won a penalty corner. The ensuing shot from Helene Herzog was well saved by Kim Eunji but this was a signal that Austria were determined to finish the pool phase in style.



