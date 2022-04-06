Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Austria’s attacking game pays off; Argentina win South American clash; counter attacks give India the edge and Germany hit top gear against Wales.

Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 21
View Comments

Highlights from Day 5 in Potchefstroom



Austria 1-0 Korea (Pool C) – Potchefstroom, North West University (RSA)

Although a draw would have sufficed for them to continue to the quarter-finals, Korea started the game with a keen intent to win three points. However, it was Austria who had the first real attempt at goal, when Sabrina Hruby won a penalty corner. The ensuing shot from Helene Herzog was well saved by Kim Eunji but this was a signal that Austria were determined to finish the pool phase in style.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.