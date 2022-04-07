Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Yuvraj Walmiki: Staging Domestic Hockey Comeback in Style

Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 1
It was a grandiose domestic hockey comeback after a three-year hiatus for former international forward Yuvraj Walmiki. The 32-year-old striker played a meaningful role in Railway Sports Promotion Board winning the Obaidullah Khan Heritage Cup at Bhopal, where they toppled Army XI in the final. Yuvraj slammed a sizzling hat-trick in Railway Sports Promotion Board’s 14-0 win over Madhya Pradesh Hockey Association – he even scored a crucial goal in the shootout of the semifinals against formidable Indian Oil.

