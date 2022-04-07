The Indians finished on top of Pool D with maximum nine points from three victories. After humbling Wales (5-1), Germany (2-1) and Malaysia (4-0), India go into the quarterfinals with a superior 11-2 record.





India, who has appeared in four editions of the junior global event, claimed its best finish in 2013 with a bronze. The team did not qualify for the previous edition. - PTI



Unbeaten so far in the tournament, a confident India team is expected to steamroll lower-ranked Korea and seal the semifinal spot in the Junior Women Hockey World Cup, here on Friday.



