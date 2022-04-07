Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Olympians, attacking strikers and solid keeper — the star of India's campaign so far

Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 1
India exceeded expectations by scoring 11 goals, while conceding only twice, in their three matches of the ongoing junior women's hockey World Cup.


Despite failing to qualify for the previous edition, the Indians are considered among the top five contenders to lift the title in South Africa. (Photo Source: Hockey India)

Potchefstroom: India exceeded expectations by scoring 11 goals, while conceding only twice, in their three matches of the ongoing junior women's hockey world cup.

