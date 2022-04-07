FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2022 - 7 April
Potchefstroom (RSA)
All times GMT +2
6 Apr 2022 is a rest day
7 Apr 2022 11:15 WAL v AUT (9th-16th Place)
7 Apr 2022 15:45 IRL v CAN (9th-16th Place)
7 Apr 2022 18:00 URU v MAS (9th-16th Place)
Final Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|3
|0
|0
|38
|0
|38
|9
|2
|United States
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|9
|0
|6
|3
|Zimbabwe
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|24
|-22
|3
|4
|Canada
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|17
|-16
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|England
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|South Africa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|3
|Ireland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
Pool C
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|0
|14
|9
|2
|Korea
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|3
|Uruguay
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|3
|4
|Austria
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|3
Pool D
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|2
|9
|9
|2
|Germany
|3
|2
|0
|1
|19
|2
|17
|6
|3
|Wales
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|16
|-12
|1
|4
|Malaysia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|17
|-14
|1
