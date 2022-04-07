Potchefstroom (RSA)



All times GMT +2



6 Apr 2022 is a rest day



7 Apr 2022 11:15 WAL v AUT (9th-16th Place)

7 Apr 2022 15:45 IRL v CAN (9th-16th Place)

7 Apr 2022 18:00 URU v MAS (9th-16th Place)



Final Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 3 3 0 0 38 0 38 9 2 United States 3 2 0 1 9 9 0 6 3 Zimbabwe 3 1 0 2 2 24 -22 3 4 Canada 3 0 0 3 1 17 -16 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 England 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6 2 South Africa 2 1 0 1 1 3 -2 3 3 Ireland 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0

Pool C

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Argentina 3 3 0 0 14 0 14 9 2 Korea 3 1 0 2 1 3 -2 3 3 Uruguay 3 1 0 2 1 5 -4 3 4 Austria 3 1 0 2 1 9 -8 3

Pool D

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 India 3 3 0 0 11 2 9 9 2 Germany 3 2 0 1 19 2 17 6 3 Wales 3 0 1 2 4 16 -12 1 4 Malaysia 3 0 1 2 3 17 -14 1

