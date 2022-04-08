Upcoming Europe Tour – A Big Boost for International Exposure-Starved Pakistan
Pakistan hockey have been slipping down the performance ladder largely because they have been starved of international match exposure. The Greenshirts have played very little hockey over the last two-three years – their last major FIH tournament participation was the 2018 World Cup at Bhubaneshwar, where they finished eight. Pakistan have not been part of the last two Olympics (2021 Tokyo Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics).