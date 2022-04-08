Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

South Africa braced for tough Netherlands Quarter Final

Published on Friday, 08 April 2022
The South African U21 Women’s team secured their spot in the Quarter-Finals and the top 8 with a hard fought, tight and terrific battling 1-0 win over Ireland. The South Africans scored the only goal of the game to arrive in the top 8 for the 5th time in history, having achieved 6th twice (1997 & 2001) and 8th twice (2005 & 2013). They will be hoping that home ground advantage will play a massive role as they play the Dutch in this phase as they did in 2013 but hoping for a different result than the 9-1 defeat.

